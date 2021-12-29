Strain on ER impacts hospitals, EMS

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The time is ticking slower for emergency room wait times.

Emergency management services and hospitals are all being affected.

“We are running a really high census right now,” said Mitchell Nail, communications director for St. Bernard’s Healthcare.

“Sometimes, it takes longer. I think the longest it’s taken is maybe 2 and a half maybe three hours,” said Becky McAdoo, paramedic supervisor for Emerson Ambulance.

If you’re on your way to an emergency room, expect to wait for a while.

“I realize it is alarming when you walk into a hospital and you immediately see especially that many people waiting to be seen,” said Nail.

The number of people calling 911 and showing up at the ER is increasing by the minute.

“We try to get them in and out of there as fast as we can,” said McAdoo.

She still goes on calls sometimes and said their offloading process about two years ago was 15 minutes, depending on the call.

“What we consider offloading is getting them into the ER,” she said. “Getting them into a room, giving the nurse a report, leaving our report, and getting out the door. And getting back in service.”

Now that looks like 30 to 45 minutes sometimes even an hour on average.

Nail said people are coming in for various reasons, but the Omicron variant of COVID is causing a quick increase.

“20 admissions in the last two days of COVID 19 patients bringing our total up to today to 52 including 20 in the ICU,” he said.

McAdoo said EMTs work with the hospital to try to move faster when there is a hold-up.

“We are taking patients out for them in order to get a bed sometimes. That really helps a lot,” she said.

For Nail and McAdoo patience will be important to make sure patients are seen as soon as possible during this time.

They still encourage people to go to the ER in the case of an emergency, but if not go to the closest urgent care.

