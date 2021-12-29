Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Sun Belt updates COVID-19 protocols for men’s & women’s basketball

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Sun Belt Conference
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Sun Belt Conference announced Wednesday that it has modified its COVID-19 protocols for the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball season effective immediately. 

Games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold. 

Conference play for both men’s and women’s teams is set to start on Thursday, December 30.

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments are scheduled for March 2-7, at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla. All 12 Sun Belt Conference men’s and women’s teams will compete in the single-elimination tournament with the two tournament champions earning automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament. First-round games are scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 and both championship games are slated for Monday, March 7, 2022. 

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Former Turrell Police Chief Perry Jenning (mugshot)
Records reveal additional inappropriate sexual behavior complaint against fired police chief
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Man killed after truck catches on fire

Latest News

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas/Mississippi State men’s basketball game time moved
Red Wolves closed non-conference play with a 9-3 record.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: Desi Sills on Georgia State Matchup (12/28/21)
Red Wolves enter SBC play 9-3 on the 2021-22 campaign.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: A-State MBB HC Mike Balado on Georgia State Matchup (12/28/21)
Omier had 22 points, 16 rebounds and 6 blocks as A-State beat Air Force, 68-46.
A-State’s Omier wins Sun Belt Player of the Week for second straight week