Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

A-State/Georgia State women’s basketball matchup canceled, Panthers dealing with COVID-19

The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.(Source: Sun Belt Conference)
By Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Due to COVID-19 concerns within the Georgia State women’s basketball program, Arkansas State’s home game versus the Panthers that was scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 1, at First National Bank Arena has been canceled per Sun Belt Conference policy.

The Sun Belt policy states games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled and considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled. The minimum threshold required to compete is seven (7) student-athletes (scholarship or non-scholarship), plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.

Seeding in the Sun Belt Championship will be based on overall conference winning percentage. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80% of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship. Teams falling below the 80% threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.

Arkansas State plays its Sun Belt Conference opener on the road today at Georgia Southern at 1:00 p.m. CT.  The game will appear on ESPN+, and the radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3/96.9 The Ticket 970 AM.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for an Izard County woman.
Missing Izard County woman found safe

Latest News

A-State women’s hoops tips off SBC play Thursday at Georgia Southern
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
A-State/Georgia State men’s basketball matchup canceled, Panthers dealing with COVID-19
The new Sun Belt Conference logo was revealed in May 2020.
Sun Belt updates COVID-19 protocols for men’s & women’s basketball
Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas/Mississippi State men’s basketball game time moved