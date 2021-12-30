Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Cleaning man attacked by tiger after reaching into cage at Fla. zoo

The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to...
The victim, who is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo, apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger in a restricted area after hours. He was attacked and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.(Source: WBBH via CNN)
By WINK Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (WINK) - A man who entered an unauthorized area of a Florida zoo was seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, is part of a cleaning crew contracted by the Naples Zoo. He apparently tried to pet or feed a Malayan tiger Wednesday in a restricted area after hours.

The 8-year-old tiger grabbed the man’s arm in its mouth and would not let go until a deputy was forced to shoot the animal. The tiger later died.

A medical helicopter took the injured cleaning man to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

The Malayan tiger is a critically endangered species.

Copyright 2021 WINK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recover the wreckage of a plane crash in Fulton County.
Victims killed in Fulton Co. plane crash identified
Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Former Turrell Police Chief Perry Jenning (mugshot)
Records reveal additional inappropriate sexual behavior complaint against fired police chief
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

Latest News

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Chickasaws win NEA Tournament title
2021 NEA Tournament: Blytheville beats Nettleton to win Division 2 Boys Championship
Chris and Jennifer Sanders receive the Gr8 Acts of Kindness at VFW Post 1991 in Jonesboro.
Gr8 Acts of Kindness winners feed the needs of local veterans
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing continued Wednesday in Jonesboro.
Dozens line up to get tested for COVID