Dozens line up to get tested for COVID

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Lines several cars long went down the parking lot of an NEA Baptist Clinic Wednesday.

This is where the hospital was holding a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.

Ty Jones, Director of Marketing at NEA Baptist, said their drive-thru testing site has seen hundreds since Monday.

“There is going to be a wait just due to the demand that we have for these tests,” he said.

NEA Baptist provided drive-thru testing in 2020 but moved it indoors this year.

The hospital chose to bring it back because the demand was so high.

“This is really more of a release valve for our urgent care locations for our providers there in those clinics so they can really focus on urgent care more so than the COVID testing,” said Jones.

A mix of family gatherings for the holidays and how quickly the Omicron variant spread brought out many people to get tested.

“I think a lot of that interaction... a lot of the mingling between individuals combined with that new variant,” he said.

Jones said some people are showing up with symptoms and others are not, but the positivity rate from those tests is around 40%.

He said they will continue this site until the demand goes down and their urgent care centers can handle COVID testing on top of their other patients.

Testing is taking place at 909 Enterprise Drive in Jonesboro.

