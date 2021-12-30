Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Driver that killed La. siblings was 3 times over legal limit for alcohol, authorities say

By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - The man who drove the wrong way on a Louisiana interstate and struck a family’s SUV head-on, killing himself and three siblings, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say John Lundy, 54, of Georgia, had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit of intoxication, toxicology test results confirmed on Dec. 30.

The crash happened on Dec. 17, shortly after 9 p.m. near Hwy. 29, and claimed the lives of Lindy Rae Simmons, 20, Kamryn Simmons, 14, and Christopher Simmons, 16, all of Jeanerette, as well as Lundy.

Investigators say Lundy was driving his truck the wrong way down I-49 and struck the Simmons’ SUV head-on.

Lundy and Lindy Simmons were pronounced dead at the scene. Kamryn, Christopher, and two other passengers were transported to a hospital. Kamryn and Christopher died from their injuries at the hospital.

Our Savior’s Church New Iberia Campus will host the triple funeral for the Simmons siblings at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Their obituaries captured the joy the three had in their lives.

Kamryn was a beautiful, smart girl with a naturally meek spirit and a peace about her. Once she got to know someone, she revealed her true outgoing, bubbly nature and sense of humor. As a sophomore at ACS, she was finding herself, refreshing her outlook on life, and maturing. She had recently grown closer to God than ever before to a point that a positive change was obvious to those around her.

As an old soul, Chris was abnormally sensible, thoughtful, and helpful. He had a keen awareness of and deep gratitude for his parents’ hard work and sacrifice to provide for him and his siblings that he never took for granted. He was known to walk around the house and turn off lights or help with household chores before being asked. He had a strong work ethic and worked after-school and summer jobs to earn his own money.

Lindy emitted joy that pulled others into her joyful orbit. She had a special way of intensely loving and connecting with people. She had recently grown in confidence and blossomed from a quiet girl into a true, radiant beauty, inside and out.

The siblings are survived by their parents, Dawn Hebert Simmons, who was also critically injured in the crash, and Ray G. Simmons; six older siblings, Ren Simmons (Ciera), Katie Simmons DeRouen (Errik), Shea Simmons, Rhett Simmons, Carly Simmons (Lestat), and Kyle Simmons.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for an Izard County woman.
Missing Izard County woman found safe

Latest News

Extremely cold temperatures can cause pipes to freeze, or burst as well as damage other parts...
Winter weather safety plans for upcoming season
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases
A new breast milk donation collection site will help provide breast milk for NICU babies at St....
New breast milk collection site to help NICU babies
Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to discuss the Russian troop buildup at the...
Biden, Putin talk nearly an hour as alarm rises over Ukraine