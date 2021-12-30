Family to spend $1,500 testing guests for COVID before NYE party

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - With New Year’s Eve just a few days away, a California family is determined to throw a party at their home. All guests will be tested for COVID-19 in the hours prior.

Andrew Angus says he believes his family can safely hold a party Friday night. In order to do so, everyone will be tested with PCR tests at the family’s home hours before the gathering. Angus says this is possible thanks to an at-home test processing machine he bought several months ago.

“You put the cartridge in. It heats up. Then, you get the sample from your nose, stick it into the cartridge, and it syncs with my phone,” Angus said.

The process takes about 20 minutes in total, a time frame much faster than waiting for PCR tests done at regular testing sites.

Angus says he’s created a spreadsheet for guests to come get their tests done.

“We wouldn’t do this if we just had rapid antigen tests. But with a PCR test, it’s going to be better at asymptomatic infection and early infection,” Angus said.

The testing regimen is costing the family about $1,500, but it’s a price they’re willing to pay, especially because two of their children are still too young to be vaccinated.

“It’s been a stressful year, but it’s been a really big and important year for our family. For us to all come together with our friends is important for us to do,” Angus said.

Health officials are recommending that people cancel New Year’s Eve parties in response to the global rise in new COVID-19 cases.

“We’re seeing now that there are outbreaks occurring, even in gatherings where everyone is vaccinated,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin Public Health Officer. “That’s something we need to have our eyes wide open around.”

But Angus says the family is confident they’re being as safe as possible. They have successfully hosted other parties outdoors over the past year.

“I think we’re going to be living like this for a long time, so getting used to how we do things and limit the risk is important,” Angus said.

