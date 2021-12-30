Deadly crash on Highway 53 involving commercial vehicle near Butler County line

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a deadly two vehicle crash.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop E Officers are on the scene near the Butler County line.

The crash involves a commercial vehicle.

As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.

Traffic is being routed to Highway CC north of the crash scene and Highway J south of the scene.

The Missouri Department of Transportation was notified.

