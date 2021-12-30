Energy Alert
A FISHY DAY: Fish fall from sky in Texarkana

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds...
Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.
By Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Have you ever heard of animal rain? Well, the city of Texarkana just experienced it.

A number of people report seeing fish all over the ground after they apparently fell from the sky during a rainstorm Wednesday, Dec. 29.

A number of people in Texarkana woke up this morning to find that fish had apparently fallen...
A number of people in Texarkana woke up this morning to find that fish had apparently fallen from the sky.(Viewer)

Believe it or not, animal rain happens when small animals like fish, frogs, snakes, and birds are swept up by waterspouts or updrafts.

2021 is pulling out all the tricks… including raining fish in Texarkana today. 🌧🐟 And no, this isn’t a joke. Animal...

Posted by The City of Texarkana, Texas on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Then, the creatures fall back to Earth as it rains.

Multiple instances of animal rain have been reported around the world.

