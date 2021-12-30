Hospital in lockdown after bomb threat report

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An area hospital was on lockdown Wednesday evening after getting a report about a bomb threat, authorities said.

According to Batesville Police Chief Alan Cockrill, the threat is at White River Medical Center in Batesville.

Cockrill said no one is being allowed into the hospital unless it is an absolute emergency and that authorities are not allowing ambulance transfer and are diverting ambulances.

Crews are searching all public areas on each floor and have requested two bomb dogs from central Arkansas to help with the search.

Cockrill said the investigation is ongoing and that authorities cannot evacuate the hospital.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more details as they become available.

