Missouri’s COVID-19 state of emergency to expire Friday; governor says no plans to renew it

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - An executive order that established the current state of emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic will expire on Dec. 31.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, in an email from his office Thursday, says there are no plans to renew the state of emergency, which has been in place since March 13, 2020 in response to the pandemic.

Gov. Parson extended the COVID-19 related state of emergency five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August 2021.

The new order also keeps in place provisions related to remote notary services and telehealth. It also allows state agencies to request waiver of certain statutory and regulatory requirements that would otherwise hinder the state’s response to ongoing COVID-19 challenges.

Currently, only three of Missouri’s border states and 20 other states in the nation have state of emergencies related to COVID-19 in place.

