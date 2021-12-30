Heavy Rain, Severe Storms, and Snow This Weekend?

Another foggy morning should give way to a partially sunny afternoon. No rain today, and highs try to get back in the 60s. We could hit the 70s again tomorrow because why not? It’s a fitting end to the warmest December on record. A few showers or quick downpours are possible Friday morning, but the higher, more impactful rain chances arrive after sunset. The weather will be very active as we ring in the new year. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe weather are all possible through Saturday morning. Some areas could pick up 2-4 inches overnight. Colder air arrives throughout Saturday, and we go from the 60s in the morning to below freezing later in the day. It could feel as low as the teens or single digits Sunday morning. There’s still the chance of a few flurries or snow showers Sunday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

