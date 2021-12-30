Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Heavy Rain, Severe Storms, and Snow This Weekend?

December 30th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another foggy morning should give way to a partially sunny afternoon. No rain today, and highs try to get back in the 60s. We could hit the 70s again tomorrow because why not? It’s a fitting end to the warmest December on record. A few showers or quick downpours are possible Friday morning, but the higher, more impactful rain chances arrive after sunset. The weather will be very active as we ring in the new year. Heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe weather are all possible through Saturday morning. Some areas could pick up 2-4 inches overnight. Colder air arrives throughout Saturday, and we go from the 60s in the morning to below freezing later in the day. It could feel as low as the teens or single digits Sunday morning. There’s still the chance of a few flurries or snow showers Sunday morning, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates
Jonesboro Police outline highlights of missing man investigation
A Silver Alert was issued Wednesday for an Izard County woman.
Missing Izard County woman found safe
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash

Latest News

Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (12/29/2021)
Ryan's Wednesday 5PM Forecast (12/29/2021)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/29)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (12/29)
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast
Ryan's Tuesday 5PM Forecast (12/28/2021)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/28)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (12/28)