Tesla owner blows up car over $22,000 repair bill

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) - A Tesla owner from Finland decided to blow up his car rather than pay an estimated $22,000 to replace the battery.

Tuomas Katainen was beyond finished with his 2013 Tesla Model S after he received the repair estimate. He had to ask himself which would be better: a working Tesla or 66 pounds of dynamite exploding. He chose the latter.

So, Katainen went to the “Bomb Dudes,” or Pommijatkat in Finnish, a YouTube channel known for blowing things up.

The Bomb Dudes rigged the car with dynamite and used a helicopter to bring in a dummy meant to resemble Tesla CEO Elon Musk to take that final ride.

Katainen didn’t have to pay for anything, and he got to push the button that set off the blast. The explosion at a former quarry was captured from every angle.

The video was well-received online, with one person tweeting at Musk, “Could you get him a new one please?”

According to Tesla, the standard warranty on a Model S covers eight years or 150,000 miles but may be voided if the battery is opened or serviced by anyone not authorized by the car company.

Katainen bought the Tesla used about a year and a half ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

