WATCH LIVE at 1:30 CT: Gov. Hutchinson and ADH COVID-19 update for Arkansas

Live COVID-19 coverage
Live COVID-19 coverage(KAIT/KWSO)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Gov. Asa Hutchinson and state officials will update the public Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on the state’s response to the coronavirus, including the latest cases of COVID-19, vaccinations, and deaths.

Watch the media briefing at 1:30 p.m. on KAIT-ABC, Region 8 News app and Facebook and here on kait8.com >>

