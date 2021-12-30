Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Will your cell phone work in the new year?

Major cell phone companies will be shutting down their third generation or 3G networks in 2022, potentially making your cell phone useless.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:25 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Major cell phone companies will be shutting down their third generation or 3G networks in 2022, potentially making your cell phone useless.

Once the 3G network is shut down, 3G cellphones will not work.

“It’s been coming, no secret. What is no secret is by the time we get comfortable with 5G. 6G, 7G is already in the talks,” said Ozlem Kilic, the Associate Dean of Tickle College of Engineering at the University of Tennessee.

AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon are all retiring and decommissioning networks at different times.

“3G was operating at about two gigahertz and 5G will be all the way up to 95 gigahertz so it is really significantly higher frequency which means it will be a lot faster,” said Kilic.

The first is AT&T shutting down its 3G network in February 2022. AT&T stated on its website for customers impacted to “act now.”

“FCC came and said all providers need to shut down their 3G service to allow faster technologies,” said Aly Fathy, a distinguished professor of electrical engineering and computer science at UT.

He explained much older phones like the iPhone 5 and earlier models along with some Androids, iPads, Amazon Kindles, and alarm systems may be impacted.

Sprint and T-Mobile merged in April 2020. As of Mar. 31st, 2022 Sprint’s older 3G (CDMA) network will be retired than on Jun. 30th, 2022 Sprint’s LTE network will be retired. By Jul. 1st, 2022 T-Mobile’s older 3G UMTS network will be retired.

Verizon stated on its website, “We are actively decommissioning our 3G CDMA network and expect to be completed by no later than Dec. 31st, 2022.”

“My biggest concern is our rural communities will not have the same advantage as switching to 5G as quickly as the urban ones because companies don’t have the monetary incentives to move to rural areas,” said Kilic.

There’s also worry that rural regions may not get 5G access in time, leaving some people with no service at all.

“The digital divide will be too big to recover from. Imagine not having Internet, it will be even worse than that with lack of access to 5G so we need to as a government to make sure we come up with solutions to provide access to everyone,” explained Kilic.

If you need help, the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides a temporary discount for eligible households during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases

Latest News

Arkansas State LB invited to SPIRAL Tropical Bowl
Red Wolves in 90: Caleb Bonner invited to Tropical Bowl, Balado praises Omier ahead of SBC opener
Paragould & Manila win fan vote on kait8.com
KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2021)
A white-tailed deer harvested in Randolph County during the recent modern gun deer hunt season...
Deer with CWD found in Randolph County
Region 8 will ring in 2022 with flooding rains and a chance of severe thunderstorms.
Stormy weather will usher in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that prisons are prohibiting visits and...
Arkansas prisons lockdown amid record coronavirus case count