Winter weather safety plans for upcoming season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The year 2021 has been a crazy year of weather and if the snow and cold temperatures come in 2022, you want to be sure you are prepared.

Anthony Coy, Director of Emergency Services in Craighead County, says that when there is a threat of winter weather, there are many hazards. He says the one thing people don’t think of are those extremely cold temperatures and he stresses the most important thing is to just be prepared.

“It’s just a good time of year for people to look at their own self preparedness,” said Coy. “To think about what the best ways are to make sure my house is safe in the event of extremely cold temperatures.”

Coy says that there are steps all homeowners should take before extremely cold temperatures like making sure water hoses are unhooked, closing your crawl space vents, and dripping your water to prevent frozen pipes.

Coy also stressed that the county is always prepared in the case of winter weather.

“If there is a forecast of a winter mix, we always make sure that we have crews on standby to salt the roads and sidewalks,” said Coy. “We also have people on call for plowing the snow off the roads as fast as we can.”

Although this winter so far has seen record-breaking high temperatures, it’s always good to be prepared for the months ahead.

