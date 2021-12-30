Woman dies after shooting at Walgreens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is dead after she was shot at a Walgreens store in Memphis Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis police responded to Walgreens on S. Perkins shortly before 1 p.m. and located a woman who had been shot. The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition where she did not survive her injuries.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say the male suspect fled the scene in a white van.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

