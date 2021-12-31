Energy Alert
2022 Kell Classic Central

The annual George Kell Classic basketball tournament is held in Swifton.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SWIFTON, Ark. (KAIT) - The new year means the return of a traditional NEA high school basketball tournament.

The 35th George Kell Hall of Fame Classic tips off January 1st in Swifton. The boys bracket features 11 teams, while 18 teams are in the girls bracket. NEA Tournament girls champions Melbourne and Cedar Ridge are in the Kell field.

You can see complete brackets here.

2022 Kell Classic

January 1st

9:00am: Rivercrest vs. Izard County (Girls 1st Round)

10:30am: Riverside vs. Highland (Girls 2nd Round)

12:00pm: Trumann vs. Pangburn (Girls 2nd Round)

1:30pm: Cross County vs. Salem (Boys 1st Round)

3:00pm: Westside vs. Cedar Ridge (Girls 2nd Round)

4:30pm: Cedar Ridge vs. Pangburn (Boys 1st Round)

6:00pm: EPC vs. Blyheville (Girls 1st Round)

7:30pm: Bay vs. EPC (Boys 1st Round)

9:00pm: Valley View vs. Bay (Girls 1st Round)

January 3rd

4:00pm: Marmaduke vs. Cross County (Girls 2nd Round)

5:30pm: Rector vs. Salem/Cross County winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

7:00pm: Salem vs. EPC/Blytheville winner (Girls 2nd Round)

8:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Pocahontas (Girls 2nd Round)

January 5th

4:00pm: Melbourne vs. Rivercrest/ICC winner (Girls 2nd Round)

5:30pm: Salem/EPC/Blytheville vs. Cedar Ridge/Westside winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

7:00pm: Valley View/Bay winner vs. Tuckerman/Pocahontas winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

8:30pm: Tuckerman vs. Izard County (Boys Quarterfinal)

January 6th

4:00pm: Melbourne/Rivercrest/ICC vs. Riverside/Highland winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

5:30pm: Melbourne vs. Bay/EPC winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

7:00pm: Marmaduke/Cross County winner vs. Trumann/Pangburn winner (Girls Quarterfinal)

8:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Cedar Ridge/Pangburn winner (Boys Quarterfinal)

January 7th

4:00pm: Girls Semifinal #1

5:30pm: Boys Semifinal #1

7:00pm: Girls Semifinal #2

8:30pm: Boys Semifinal #2

January 8th

6:00pm: Girls Championship

7:30pm: Boys Championship

