21 Arkansas football faces Penn State Saturday in the Outback Bowl

Arkansas heads to the Sunshine State for a bowl game for the first time since 2007 to take on Penn State in the Outback Bowl. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT Saturday Jan. 1, 2022, in Tampa, Fla., at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on ESPN2.

The Razorbacks, who own an all-time record of 15-24-3 in bowl games, will play in their first New Year’s Day game since the 2008 Cotton Bowl. Arkansas’ trip to the Outback Bowl also marks the first time the team has made a bowl appearance since the 2016 Belk Bowl. The Hogs were set to appear in the 2020 Texas Bowl before the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the TCU program.

The Arkansas offense is averaging 10.1 points more than the 2019 season with 31.5 points per game this year. The Razorbacks averaged 32.2 ppg over final five games to go 4-1. The Hogs’ defense is allowing 12.8 fewer points per game than in 2019, giving up 24.0 points per game this season.

QB KJ Jefferson is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in college football. Jefferson has thrown for 2,578 yards and 21 touchdowns while running for 554 yards with five scores on the ground, putting up the SEC’s fourth-best passing efficiency (168.7). He is one of five FBS passers to throw for 2,500+ yards and 20+ touchdowns while rushing for 500+ yards and 5+ scores on the ground this season.

RB Dominique Johnson has emerged as the Razorbacks’ starting ball carrier after beginning the season as the team’s fifth-string running back. The true sophomore, who briefly converted to tight end in the preseason, has totaled 498 rushing yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns on 86 carries. Powered by Johnson’s team-best 5.8 yards per carry, Arkansas touts the second-best rushing offense in the SEC, averaging 217.3 yards per game on the ground.

LB Bumper Pool leads the Hogs in total tackles with 120, including 7.5 tackles for loss. Pool, an All-SEC honoree, has the second-most total tackles (315) among all FBS defenders since 2019. 2021 Burlsworth Trophy winner LB Grant Morgan (96) and LB Hayden Henry (94) have teamed up with Pool to make 310 combined stops, accounting for 34.4% of the Hogs’ total tackles (902) this season. Pool (10.0), Morgan (8.0) and Henry (7.8) all rank in the top 10 among SEC defenders in tackles per game this year.

