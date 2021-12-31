Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts GA Southern Saturday in SBC opener

A-State opens league play Saturday at 4:00 p.m. against Georgia Southern. The game can be viewed on ESPN+ and heard across the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.

The Red Wolves are 20-10 in Sun Belt Conference openers and 36-22 in league play openers dating back to the 1963 season when A-State debuted in the Southland Conference. A-State is 43-16 since the 2017-18 season began when scoring 75 or more points and have won 13-straight games when reaching 75 points.

The Red Wolves are 22-3, 6-0 this season, in the last 25 games they have held an opponent to below 40 percent shooting.

Marquis Eaton is the 6th Sun Belt Conference player since 1992-93 to have at least 1,400 points, 400 assists and 350 rebounds in their career. Eaton leads the Sun Belt and ranks seventh nationally in free-throw percentage (93.9 percent). He has made 23 consecutive free throws, tied with Jerry Rook (1963-64) for eighth-most in program history. Eaton is tied with Chico Fletcher (1996-00) for 7th on the all-time scoring list with 1,465 points. He is 80 points shy of passing Dan Henderson (1,543) and John Belcher (1,544) to move into the top five.

Norchad Omier posted his sixth career outing with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds in the win over Air Force. Those six outings are the second-most among Division I players dating back to the start of the 2020-21 season. Omier leads the Sun Belt Conference in defensive rebounds per game (6.42), double-doubles (7) and field-goal percentage (.667).

Desi Sills is 73 points away from 1,000 in his career spanning Arkansas (2018-21) and A-State (2021-22).

Head Coach Mike Balado is in his fifth season at A-State carrying a record of 60-72 (.455).

A-State meets Georgia Southern at First National Bank Arena for the first time since February of 2018. The Red Wolves and Eagles have played just three times since 2018 with the Red Wolves coming away with a 62-58 win in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament matchup last season. A-State and Georgia Southern meet in the regular season for the first time since March 3, 2020 in which A-State won 76-75 in Statesboro. Georgia Southern owns an 11-6 advantage in the series, but A-State has won three of the last four encounters.

A-State is in its 31st season of play in the Sun Belt Conference with a record of 245-266 (.479). The Red Wolves are 161-99 (.619) at home and 84-167 (.335) on the road in SBC games.

