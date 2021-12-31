Deer with CWD found in Randolph County

DALTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A white-tailed deer harvested in Randolph County during the recent modern gun deer hunt season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday.

In a media release, AGFC said the deer was harvested just south of the Missouri border during the deer hunt.

“A CWD sample was collected by a participating taxidermist the hunter used for the buck. That sample tested positive for CWD and was confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison,” AGFC said. “Although this is the first case of CWD in Randolph County, the closest positive sample is in Oregon County, Missouri, roughly 25 miles away. The closest Arkansas positive sample was found in December 2019 in Independence County, more than 55 miles away. "

Officials said the hunters who harvested the deer have also been contacted and that work will be done to check with other deer hunters and agencies.

“We have already begun making plans to place more CWD drop-off containers near the area where the positive was found in Randolph County for voluntary testing. We’re also reaching out to our counterparts at the Missouri Department of Conservation to coordinate with them and share data,” AGFC Research Division chief Cory Gray said.

However, officials said they will be no changes to the state’s deer-hunting regulation for the rest of the 2021-2022 deer hunting season.

