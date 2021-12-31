Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Deer with CWD found in Randolph County

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALTON, Ark. (KAIT) - A white-tailed deer harvested in Randolph County during the recent modern gun deer hunt season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said Friday.

In a media release, AGFC said the deer was harvested just south of the Missouri border during the deer hunt.

“A CWD sample was collected by a participating taxidermist the hunter used for the buck. That sample tested positive for CWD and was confirmed by the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory in Madison,” AGFC said. “Although this is the first case of CWD in Randolph County, the closest positive sample is in Oregon County, Missouri, roughly 25 miles away. The closest Arkansas positive sample was found in December 2019 in Independence County, more than 55 miles away. "

Officials said the hunters who harvested the deer have also been contacted and that work will be done to check with other deer hunters and agencies.

“We have already begun making plans to place more CWD drop-off containers near the area where the positive was found in Randolph County for voluntary testing. We’re also reaching out to our counterparts at the Missouri Department of Conservation to coordinate with them and share data,” AGFC Research Division chief Cory Gray said.

However, officials said they will be no changes to the state’s deer-hunting regulation for the rest of the 2021-2022 deer hunting season.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases

Latest News

Paragould & Manila win fan vote on kait8.com
KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2021)
Region 8 will ring in 2022 with flooding rains and a chance of severe thunderstorms.
Stormy weather will usher in 2022
The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that prisons are prohibiting visits and...
Arkansas prisons lockdown amid record coronavirus case count
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19