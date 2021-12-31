Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter woman was arrested on child sex charges in Stoddard County on Thursday, December 30.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested on multiple charges for having sex with a child under the age of 12.

Wilson was booked into the Stoddard County Jail on the following charges: sodomy or attempted first degree, aggravated sexual offense, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old and two counts child molestation.

Bond has been set at $75,000 cash only.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash

Latest News

Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
As of around 4 p.m., Highway 53 will be blocked for approximately 2 hours.
One person killed Thursday in deadly crash on Highway 53 near Butler County line