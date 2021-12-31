Dexter woman arrested on child sex charges

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Dexter woman was arrested on child sex charges in Stoddard County on Thursday, December 30.

According to the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Natalie B. Wilson was arrested on multiple charges for having sex with a child under the age of 12.

Wilson was booked into the Stoddard County Jail on the following charges: sodomy or attempted first degree, aggravated sexual offense, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy, deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 12 years old and two counts child molestation.

Bond has been set at $75,000 cash only.

