Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It is the end of an era.

Dillard’s has cashed out on its New Year’s Eve Sales.

Managers at local stores told customers the event will not happen this year.

Shopping at Dillard’s on New Year’s Day is not a regular shopping day for some.

It’s more like a team sport.

“When those gates open and those doors open. It was like on your mark... get set... go,” said Kenisha Ross, a regular shopper at the store and Dillard’s Diva.

If you’ve ever shopped at the chain in Jonesboro for its annual New Year’s Day sale, you may know the Dillard’s Divas.

“Everybody in Dillard’s knows us, okay. Everybody,” said Shalon Tate, one of the Dillard’s Divas.

Over the years, a group of women who are all for bargains, friendships, and custom T-shirts formed to shop together.

“The sisterhood of it. Of just getting together, meeting up, eating, and just having a great time,” said Ross.

The group usually puts together a plan the day before to get ready for a long day of shopping, but this year, they are not.

“Everybody has called and checked on us. To make sure that we are doing okay. We are okay, we are okay. I promise we are okay,” the ladies explained.

Dillard’s posted on social media that they would not be offering extra discounts on items or having their annual sale that many look forward to.

Dillard's response to a customer asking about the annual sale (KAIT)

The ladies said they were looking forward to the sale this year.

“We still are Dillard’s Divas 22,” said Tate.

They said they will just save and plan again for next year.

We reached out to Dillard’s multiple times to get more information on why they are not having the sale, but they did not respond.

