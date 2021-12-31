Energy Alert
GOP lawmakers propose new US House district lines in Missouri

(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Republican-led commissions responsible for redrawing Missouri’s congressional districts on Thursday proposed new boundaries.

GOP lawmakers released redrawn maps for the state’s eight U.S. House districts.

Republican lawmakers said their proposal complies with the Supreme Court standard of “one person, one vote.”

Critics have argued that standard could allow lawmakers and commissioners to redraw maps using only the voting-age population. All states currently base redistricting on total permanent population.

The proposals still need to be passed by the full Legislature after lawmakers reconvene in January for their roughly five-month annual session.

Legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years with new census data.

State lawmakers make new U.S. House districts. Citizen commissions are responsible for drawing the state legislative districts.

