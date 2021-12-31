Energy Alert
Heavy Rain, Severe Storms, and Snowflakes This Weekend?

December 31st, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
2021 ends mostly quiet as rain and storm chances increase after midnight setting 2022 off to a quick start. Temperatures try to hit 70 degrees one more time today to wrap up a record warm December. Rain chances don’t really start to rise until later this evening as a lot of you head out for New Year’s Eve plans. Watch for heavy rain and flash flooding on the way home. Severe weather isn’t guaranteed tonight, but a few storms could be strong to severe. Slightly better chance of severe weather Saturday morning before the cold air arrives. Wind is the main threat, but we’ll have to watch for a few rotating storms. Flash flooding is possible with 2-4 inches of rain possible in less than 24 hours. We wake up in the 20s, but it’ll feel like the teens on Sunday. Snow showers are still possible with little to no accumulation.

