One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a one-vehicle crash on East Johnson Avenue near Hilltop, according to Jonesboro police.
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to the crash with entrapment on East Johnson Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.
