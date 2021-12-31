Energy Alert
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a one-vehicle crash on East Johnson Avenue near Hilltop, according to Jonesboro police.

Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to the crash with entrapment on East Johnson Avenue around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

