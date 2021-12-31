Energy Alert
Jonesboro Police Department opens checkpoints

By Imani Williams
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Drive sober or you will get pulled over.

It is the message from police as the Jonesboro Police Department is cracking down as the New Year holiday cranks up.

Several sobriety checkpoints were put up across the city Thursday night.

One of the tools JPD used was the Breath Alcohol testing mobile also known as the BAT mobile.

Officers can bring the field tests inside this unit in a more, controlled environment.

Jonesboro Police Department Sgt. George Martin said they’ve done these checkpoints for over 10 years and it works to keep everyone safe.

“Passengers that were intoxicated, but their driver was sober. That makes us feel good because that lets us know they planned and they had a designated driver to get them home safe,” said Martin. “That’s what we are wanting to accomplish by coming out tonight.”

Martin said they want people to have fun and celebrate but do so responsibly.

Officers will be out throughout the night Thursday at the various checkpoints.

Police also ask people to make sure to buckle up, drive safe, and sober.

