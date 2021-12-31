KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2021)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for December. You nominated 47 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast nearly 2 thousand votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Gavin Hall (Paragould basketball)

The December Boys Athlete of the Month is Gavin Hall of Paragould. He shines at guard as the Rams are off to a 9 and 4 start. Hall hit a buzzer-beater in November to force overtime, Paragould would go on to beat Mountain Home.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Sadie McDonald (Manila basketball, cross country, track & field)

The December Girls Athlete of the Month is Sadie McDonald of Manila. She’s a five-time All-State selection in cross country. Sadie is key to the Lady Lions 14-1 start in basketball. She landed on the All Tournament Team at the 74th NEA Tournament.

You can nominate and vote for the January Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on January 27th.

