Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2021)

Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls...
Fans can nominate and vote for the KAIT Athletes of the Month. It showcases boys and girls athletes in high school sports(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The votes are in and it’s time to announce the KAIT Athletes of the Month for December. You nominated 47 different athletes on kait8.com, you cast nearly 2 thousand votes on our website.

Boys Athlete of the Month: Gavin Hall (Paragould basketball)

The December Boys Athlete of the Month is Gavin Hall of Paragould. He shines at guard as the Rams are off to a 9 and 4 start. Hall hit a buzzer-beater in November to force overtime, Paragould would go on to beat Mountain Home.

Girls Athlete of the Month: Sadie McDonald (Manila basketball, cross country, track & field)

The December Girls Athlete of the Month is Sadie McDonald of Manila. She’s a five-time All-State selection in cross country. Sadie is key to the Lady Lions 14-1 start in basketball. She landed on the All Tournament Team at the 74th NEA Tournament.

You can nominate and vote for the January Athletes of the Month. Head to https://www.kait8.com/page/athletes-of-the-month-contest/

The ballot closes on January 27th.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases

Latest News

Paragould & Manila win fan vote on kait8.com
KAIT Athletes of the Month (December 2021)
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosts GA Southern Saturday in SBC opener
Arkansas Razorbacks
#21 Arkansas football faces Penn State Saturday in the Outback Bowl
The annual George Kell Classic basketball tournament is held in Swifton.
2022 Kell Classic Central