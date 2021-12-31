Morley man charged with murder in shooting of Sikeston teen

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Morley, Missouri man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers were called to a home on the 200 block of William Street at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds.

The victims, a 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old were rushed to area hospitals.

The son later died from his injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday, January 1.

According to Sikeston DPS, a preliminary investigation shows the 17-year-old got into an altercation with 45-year-old Donald A. Powell.

The fight became physical.

DPS said that’s when a gun was introduced and Powell allegedly shot the teen and his mother.

Powell was arrested and charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, domestic assault, use of a weapon, possession of a firearm and tampering with or attempt to tamper with a victim.

