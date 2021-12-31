Energy Alert
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities continue searching for a man involved in a vehicle theft in Greene County, Sheriff Steve Franks said.

Franks said that deputies got a call around 8 p.m. Thursday about the vehicle theft in the Paragould area.

Deputies pursued the vehicle into Craighead County and into Brookland.

Franks said the woman was arrested but the man took off running in the area of School Street.

The man is described as a white male, wearing a blue, plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts should call the police immediately.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

