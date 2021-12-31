Stormy weather will usher in 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 will ring in 2022 with flooding rains and a chance of severe thunderstorms.

New Year’s Eve revelers will dodge heavy rains Friday night as a storm system moves across Arkansas.

“Some spots could see 2 to 4 inches or more [of rain] through Saturday morning,” said Meteorologist Zach Holder. “Some spots may see breaks in the rain, while others are in heavy rain all night and morning long.”

Friday night’s rain will be accompanied by a chance of strong to severe storms capable of producing high winds and hail after midnight.

“Depending on how widespread the rain is, higher instability may creep in Saturday morning, leading to a little bit better chance of severe weather before noon,” Holder added. “There could be a brief window for rotating storms as well.”

The storms will move out during the afternoon as colder air moves in. Temperatures will drop from the 60s early Saturday to the 30s by sunset.

“It’ll feel like the teens Sunday morning,” Holder said.

The holiday weekend will conclude with a few flurries and snow showers with little to no accumulation expected.

