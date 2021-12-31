Energy Alert
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation

Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation by multiple agencies over several weeks led to the arrest of a man wanted for a large-scale narcotics operation.

Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of Viola, Ark. faces assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, drug trafficking, delivery of a control substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest charges.

On December 29, Douglas County Sheriff Christ Degase, Oregon County Sheriff Eric King, Oregon County Chief Deputy Rich Matteson, and Ozark County Sgt. Brown initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 63 near Thayer. A K9 immediately smelled something in the vehicle. Investigators say when Braden was asked to step outside the vehicle he took off. Chief Deputy Matteson injured his hand. Sheriff King was dragged before he was able to pull himself into the vehicle. He convinced Braden to stop where the officers made an arrest.

Investigators say they found 50 grams of methamphetamine inside the truck.

Braden was on probation in Arkansas for drug offenses.

