Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom

A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.(Source: Marisa Fotieo/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive for COVID-19 mid-flight.

Marisa Fotieo was flying to Iceland on Dec. 19 with her brother and dad.

She said she took two PCR tests and about five rapid tests before the flight, all of them negative.

When she started to feel a sore throat on the flight, she took another test and it was positive.

Fotieo said the flight was full, so there was no way to rearrange seating so she could be distanced from others.

She said a flight attendant asked if she would stay in the bathroom, and she gladly agreed to protect others on the flight.

After the flight touched down in Iceland, Fotieo was shuttled to a Red Cross hotel where she started her 10 days of isolation.

During that time, she got gifts, a tree and a card from the flight attendants.

Fotieo documented the bathroom isolation in a TikTok video that’s been viewed more than 4 million times.

Icelandair was contacted Thursday for comment but hasn’t responded yet.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases
A Randolph County woman was killed and a Lawrence County man was injured early Wednesday in a...
One killed, one injured in crash

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado; thousands flee
Curtis Dewayne Braden, 64, of VIola, Ark. faces several charges.
Weeks-long investigation leads to the arrest of Viola, Ark. man wanted in large narcotics operation
In Pasadena, California, a big comeback for the Rose Parade is on tap. The 133-year-old...
Rose Parade revived for 2022