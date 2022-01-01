Energy Alert
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man Friday, according to authorities.

Officers went to the 1900 block of West Chickasawba Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday about the shooting.

Police found Eric Lane, 42, of Blytheville unresponsive, Police Chief Ross Thompson said.

Lane was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson said several witnesses and a person of interest, all of whom knew Lane, were detained and have been cooperating with the investigation.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Region 8 News will have more details as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

