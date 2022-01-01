Heavy Rain This Morning, Snow Showers Sunday

Happy New Year! Heavy rain continues across Region 8 this morning. Several spots have seen 2-4″ inches already with another 2-3 inches possible by this afternoon. Flash flooding is likely, so make sure to avoid water-covered roads today. Temperatures are still warm in areas that haven’t seen much rain. This is where the severe threat may linger into the late morning and early afternoon. Hopefully, the rain will stabilize that portion of Region 8 too dropping our severe threat. If a storm is able to become severe, wind and tornadoes are the main threats. Rain chances drop this evening along with the temperatures. We’ll enter the 30s by midnight, and highs on Sunday may not get above freezing. Any snow showers will be light and likely not leave any snow behind. The grass starting to turn green again is a pretty good sign the ground is way too warm. Worst case, some spots in the flat areas of Region 8 could pick up an inch, but that seems unlikely. Air temperature may drop into the teens Monday morning. Cold air lingers this week with another chance of snow showers on Thursday.

