Mid-South churches going virtual as COVID-19 cases rise

By Kelli Cook
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Quite a few New Year’s Eve plans were canceled or altered due to the spread of the omicron variant, including some watch night services.

The leader of one of the largest houses of worship in Memphis says due to the seriousness of what’s happening right now, it’s more important than ever to continue in-person worship.

In the Jewish faith, Friday night is the Sabbath, but when the sabbath falls on New Year’s Eve, Rabbi Micah Greenstein of Temple Israel says you would think it’s the Jewish version of Christmas and Easter. He says there was high interest in this service at Temple Israel and for good reason.

“But because of this momentous turning point from 2021 to 2022 and because omicron came out of nowhere, I’ve been receiving more calls from people looking forward to this Sabbath as if it were a major holiday,” Greenstein said.

Only a handful of people were in attendance with strict COVID guidelines, including proof of vaccination and mandatory masking.

Like so many churches in the age of the pandemic, the synagogue depends heavily on their expanded media team for the hundreds, at times thousands, more who tune in to the live stream.

“I think it’s been the same year whether you’re at Temple Israel or any other church or mosque. People need hope,” Greenstein said.

Churches, like so many other institutions, are trying to maneuver around a rapid COVID case count.

On the day of this service, Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Greenstein says faith leaders play a large part in the fight against COVID. Church, health, and other leaders from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith are members of the Memphis Clergy COVID Response Team. Plus, many in the faith-based community serve as vaccination and testing pods.

Greenstein says it’s also important to offer a place of in-person worship even in a world where virtual services are now the new normal.

“Worship by definition requires the energy of human connection of people in the same space and there’s no substitute for that,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

