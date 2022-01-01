Energy Alert
New transition home already seeing growth

An area ministry, Isaiah 61 Ministries, is growing and helping people with recovery. Since August, they’ve started work on two new rooms and plan to move two new program members in over the next few weeks.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Katie Woodall
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A new transition home in Greene County is already growing, just four months after opening.

Isaiah 61 Ministries in Paragould opened in August 2021 with four members.

Region 8 News first told you about the ministry in October.

The home helps men who have graduated from recovery programs transition back into society.

Since August, they’ve started work on two new rooms and plan to move two new program members in over the next few weeks.

Co-founder Rebecca Acuff said they weren’t expecting to add on to the program so quickly, and they’re thankful for the opportunity to help more men in need.

“To us, it’s just a blessing. We enjoy the guys coming, they’re part of our families. We love that God is using us in this way to give back and we just look forward to the growth that’s going to come in the future,” said Acuff.

Isaiah 61 plans to house eight to 10 men at the current location, with hopes to expand as needed.

Acuff said right now, she and her husband pay for the cost of the new construction, but they have received donations from their community that helps with other expenses.

If you’d like to help, monetary donations are best for Isaiah 61.

You can contact them through the Facebook page here to learn more about the program or to donate.

