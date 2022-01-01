Report: Fowler Foods sells stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in multi-million dollar deal

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For nearly six decades, a Jonesboro family and its ownership in KFC franchises have been synonymous.

Now, the family has sold its stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in several states as well as a Taco Bell restaurant in Jonesboro, content partner Talk Business & Politics said.

Chris Fowler with Fowler Foods told Talk Business & Politics that the deal was completed before Christmas. However, he could not discuss the exact dollar amount of the sales due to nondisclosure agreements.

“It was the right time. There are a lot of people out there that want to grow in this business and it’s their time,” Fowler said of the sales.

In addition to Arkansas, the stores are in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri.

Fowler said the company will continue to operate but will do so on a reduced basis.

Fowler also said the COVID-19 pandemic created issues and challenges for restaurants like his. The issues included federal vaccine mandates, finding people to work, and supply chain issues created problems, especially in smaller towns and cities, Fowler told Talk Business & Politics.

Fowler’s father, Wallace Fowler, bought the Jonesboro KFC franchise in the mid-1960′s; and grew and expanded his business into banking.

Chris Fowler said he is ready to retire but will be working with a few businesses in Jonesboro.

“I’m tired,” Chris Fowler told Talk Business & Politics. “This was the right time.”

