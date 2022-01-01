Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Report: Fowler Foods sells stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in multi-million dollar deal

West side KFC closed, Taco Bell to be renovated
For nearly six decades, a Jonesboro family and its ownership in KFC franchises have been synonymous.(tcw-wfie)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For nearly six decades, a Jonesboro family and its ownership in KFC franchises have been synonymous.

Now, the family has sold its stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in several states as well as a Taco Bell restaurant in Jonesboro, content partner Talk Business & Politics said.

Chris Fowler with Fowler Foods told Talk Business & Politics that the deal was completed before Christmas. However, he could not discuss the exact dollar amount of the sales due to nondisclosure agreements.

“It was the right time. There are a lot of people out there that want to grow in this business and it’s their time,” Fowler said of the sales.

In addition to Arkansas, the stores are in Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Illinois, and Missouri.

Fowler said the company will continue to operate but will do so on a reduced basis.

Fowler also said the COVID-19 pandemic created issues and challenges for restaurants like his. The issues included federal vaccine mandates, finding people to work, and supply chain issues created problems, especially in smaller towns and cities, Fowler told Talk Business & Politics.

Fowler’s father, Wallace Fowler, bought the Jonesboro KFC franchise in the mid-1960′s; and grew and expanded his business into banking.

Chris Fowler said he is ready to retire but will be working with a few businesses in Jonesboro.

“I’m tired,” Chris Fowler told Talk Business & Politics. “This was the right time.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
Batesville police and emergency crews responded Wednesday evening to a bomb threat at White...
One in custody after lockdown due to bomb threat
Jonesboro police and emergency crews responded to a crash Thursday on East Johnson Avenue in...
One injured in crash on East Johnson Avenue
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Gov. Asa Hutchinson/Arkansas
State sees record, nearly 5,000 COVID cases

Latest News

An area ministry, Isaiah 61 Ministries, is growing and helping people with recovery. Since...
New transition home already seeing growth
Top 8 Stories of 2021
Top 8 headlines of 2021
There are a couple of options when you are done with your Christmas tree.
Disposing of your Christmas tree and giving back focus of program
Arkansas State LB invited to SPIRAL Tropical Bowl
Red Wolves in 90: Caleb Bonner invited to Tropical Bowl, Balado praises Omier ahead of SBC opener