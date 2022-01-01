Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reports are coming in of downed trees and power lines across the Mid-South from strong winds.
Several large trees have been downed near Perkins, Mendenhall and Walnut Grove.
Downed trees are also reportedly blocking roads between Chickasaw Road and Sequoia Road.
MLGW advises everyone to stay alert and stay away from downed electrical wires caused by severe weather.
If you do see downed power lines, keep your distance and call MLGW’s emergency hotline at 528-4465.
With lines and trees down, some may be experiencing power outages. MLGW outages can be viewed here.
According to West Memphis Utilities, power has been restored in areas that were experiencing outages.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.