Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reports are coming in of downed trees and power lines across the Mid-South from strong winds.

Several large trees have been downed near Perkins, Mendenhall and Walnut Grove.

Trees, power lines down across the Mid-South (Scarlett McWhorter)

Downed trees are also reportedly blocking roads between Chickasaw Road and Sequoia Road.

Downed trees blocking roads between Chickasaw Road and Sequoia Road (Joyce Peterson)

MLGW advises everyone to stay alert and stay away from downed electrical wires caused by severe weather.

If you do see downed power lines, keep your distance and call MLGW’s emergency hotline at 528-4465.

With lines and trees down, some may be experiencing power outages. MLGW outages can be viewed here.

Significant damage near Avon/Chickasaw in E. Memphis. Large tree uprooted, metal basketball pole snapped, and power pole snapped with wires down. 📷: @reesescup222 @NWSMemphis #memstorm pic.twitter.com/IvdLJBjVy8 — MemphisWeather.net (@memphisweather1) January 1, 2022

According to West Memphis Utilities, power has been restored in areas that were experiencing outages.

