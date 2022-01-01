Energy Alert
Storms bring heavy rains to region

Flood watches and warnings issued for area
Rains fell throughout Region 8 early on New Year's Day.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Heavy rains arrived in Region 8 as the New Year began as flood watches and flood warnings have been issued for counties and area rivers.

The weather moved into the area, dumping rain over a wide area with more expected Saturday afternoon.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said several county roads were underwater Saturday morning as the rains moved in.

The heavy rains also caused the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Mississippi, Poinsett, St. Francis, Jackson, Lawrence, Woodruff, Baxter, Cleburne, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Sharp and Stone counties in Arkansas and Dunklin and Pemiscot counties in Missouri until Saturday afternoon.

Flood warnings issued for area rivers

The National Weather Service also issued a series of flood warnings for area rivers due to the rains.

The warnings were issued for the St. Francis River near St. Francis in Clay County through Tuesday evening, the Black River at Black Rock until further notice and the Black River at Pocahontas until Tuesday morning.

The St. Francis River at St. Francis is expected to rise to 23.5 feet Sunday evening, about a foot above flood stage.

The Black River at Black Rock is expected to see minor flooding over the next few days, the NWS said. The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday afternoon and will crest at 21.5 feet Monday morning.

At 20 feet, farmland is flooded as well as river banks in Lawrence, Independence and Jackson counties.

If the flooding happens, the crest would reach a nearly 32-year record along the river.

As for the Black River at Pocahontas, minor flooding is forecast with the river expected to be above flood stage late tonight and will crest Sunday at 18 feet, a foot above flood stage.

