Top 8 headlines of 2021

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Throughout 2021, we had a lot of ups and downs in Region 8.

Despite the obstacles, we all came together.

Almost a year after, an EF-3 tornado tore through the heart of Jonesboro, leaving The Mall at Turtle Creek mostly in ruins; areas of the mall around Barnes and Noble and Best Buy were torn down.

But, to this day, the city of Jonesboro remains without a mall, and there’s no word on how long the city will stay that way.

A scandal at the Brookland School District left parents packing school board meetings around February after allegations of missing items and possible misuse of public funds. The Arkansas Legislative Audit investigated the claims, and Brookland’s Maintenance Supervisor Rob Ingram resigned.

Many parents demanded that Superintendent Keith McDaniel be fired; that move failed in a 4 to 3 vote.

Now, McDaniel is no longer the superintendent. In December, the school’s attorneys said McDaniel did not resign and was not terminated; he just stepped into a consulting role until his contract ends next summer.

In May, a massive blow to the region’s commerce was felt.

A crack forced the closure of the I-40 bridge between West Memphis, and Memphis shut it down for several months.

The finding forced traffic onto the I-55 bridge, the Caruthersville, and Helena-West Helena bridge, creating traffic nightmares for truckers and people trying to cross the mighty Mississippi River.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation fired an inspector after a drone video from 2019 showed the same crack had been missed in routine inspections.

The new year will bring a new tax to Jonesboro. Any business that sells prepared food or drinks in Jonesboro will have a two-percent tax on gross revenues.

A swim team and several parents favored the tax since it would be used for a sports complex.

The measure passed in November after several months of discussion. The next step is a feasibility study that will cost $50,000.

Partial justice for the family of Sydney Sutherland, Quake Lewellyn avoided the death penalty and took a plea deal in the rape and killing of the young Jackson County woman.

Sydney’s mother, Maggy Sutherland, agreed to the deal.

Lewellyn’s attorneys argued that the crime was a “horrible accident and nothing about it was intentional.”

But, court documents show Lewellyn told State Police he first struck Sutherland with his pickup truck then raped and buried her.

A tradition at the Jonesboro public library under fire, some parents questioned a display of LGBTQ pride in the library’s children’s section.

State lawmakers joined in on the debate and then took a fight against certain sexual education books, which later evolved into a fight about the Freedom of Information Act.

The library lost a case surrounding the FOIA law, due to a public meeting it held without notifying the public. The controversy resulted in the formation of a group supporting the library and a group against it. New faces on the library board and the library director leaving his job.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rocked the entire region on the evening of Nov. 17.

The United States Geological Service reported the quake north of Poplar Bluff, Mo. Many of you called the newsroom that night reporting you felt the quake. People anywhere from Corning to Jonesboro and even Memphis reported feeling it. No reports of damage came from the quake.

The final story has a long-lasting impact on many communities across Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri.

The deadly December 10 tornadoes.

Areas impacted included Trumann, Monette, Leachville, Dunklin County, and Pemiscot County in Missouri. 3 people lost their lives, including 9-year-old Annistyn Rackley, 52-year old June Pennington, and 94-year-old Golden Hembrey.

Once crossing the river, the storms embarked on a more deadly path in Kentucky.

The tornadoes left many families without a home just weeks before Christmas. But, you stepped up and showed everyone what we do in Region 8, helping each other by lending a helping hand and collecting donations leaving organizations without room to store the items.

Now, all we can do is be there for the tornado victims as they continue their road to recovery.

