Arkansas women’s basketball falls to No. 7 Tennessee

Nettleton alum Elauna Eaton buried a three and had four points in the loss
By AP
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Tamari Key scored 17 points to lead five Tennessee players in double figures as the No. 7 Lady Volunteers rallied to beat Arkansas 70-63 on Sunday.

Key scored eight of Tennessee’s 10 points during a 10-3 run that turned a two-point deficit into a five-point lead with 4:12 left. She finished the game with seven rebounds and five blocks, including three in the fourth quarter.

Alexus Dye and Jordan Walker scored 13 points apiece for Tennessee while Jordan Horston had 12 and Keyen Green added 11 off the bench.

Tennessee (13-1, 2-0 SEC) led by as many as 11 points early in the second quarter, but 15 turnovers in the second and third quarters allowed Arkansas to build an advantage as high as nine points in the second half.

Amber Ramirez led with the Razorbacks (10-4, 0-1) with 26 points and Makayla Daniels added 11.

Tennessee won largely because of all its trips to the free-throw line. Arkansas had four players foul out and one more with four fouls. The Volunteers shot 23 of 36 from the line while Arkansas was 9 of 11.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

