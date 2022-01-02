Arrest made in arson case

STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri man is facing an arson charge in connection with a fire at a house late last year, according to Steele police.

Alec Glidewell, 24, of Steele was arrested Saturday after an investigation by Steele police and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.

Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield said in a media release that officers went to a house on Burton Street Dec. 16.

Authorities believed the fire was suspicious and the fire marshal’s office was called to help in the investigation.

Glidewell was arrested on suspicion of arson, 2nd degree and is being held without bond, Stanfield said.

