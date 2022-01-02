Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis(Ackerman Police Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
For nearly six decades, a Jonesboro family and its ownership in KFC franchises have been...
Report: Fowler Foods sells stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in multi-million dollar deal
Mid-South churches going viral as COVID-19 cases rise
Mid-South churches going virtual as COVID-19 cases rise
A white-tailed deer harvested in Randolph County during the recent modern gun deer hunt season...
Deer with CWD found in Randolph County

Latest News

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
The increased demand represents an important step taken by the public to do their part to...
MO DHSS: Increase in demand for COVID-19 testing in Missouri
Men's basketball wins to move to 10-3
Red Wolves Live (1/1/22): Men's basketball beats Georgia Southern to start 10-3
Women's basketball, rugby, NFL update
Red Wolves Live (1/1/22): Women's hoops update, rugby schedule out, A-State in the NFL update