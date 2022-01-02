Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An escaped inmate from Mississippi has been taken into custody in West Memphis.

According to the Ackerman Police Department, the inmate, Andrew Emerick was a part of the Choctaw County work program and was serving time for selling drugs.

He was taken into custody by the US Marshal Task Force and MDOC SRT Sunday afternoon.

