Gerry Bohanon has passing TD, #7 Baylor beats #8 Ole Miss in Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (KAIT) - Gerry Bohanon capped a breakout season at the Sugar Bowl.

The Earle great had a passing touchdown in the 4th quarter as #7 Baylor beat #8 Ole Miss 21-7. Bohanon finished 7 of 17 passing for 40 yards and 1 interception. #11 had 6 carries for 20 yards. He missed the regular-season finale & the Big 12 Championship Game with a hamstring injury.

Bohanon was the definition of dual-threat in a historic season for the Big 12 champion Bears. He finished with 2,200 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. Gerry rushed for 323 yards and 9 scores.

Baylor won 12 games in a season for the first time in program history. The Bears won their first Sugar Bowl since 1956. Saturday marked their first victory in a BCS/New Year’s Six game.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.