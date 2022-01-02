One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST
CRAIGHEAD Co., Ark. (KAIT) - A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in Craighead County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Bobby Benson Towery, 53, of Manila was killed in the crash, which happened around 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the Highway 18/Highway 135 intersection.

According to ASP, Towery was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado east on Highway 18, while a 2019 Dodge Ram, driven by Christopher Allen Ellis, 36, of Brookland was going west.

The Dodge Ram crossed the centerline, traveled across the eastbound lane and struck the Silverado, ASP said.

Ellis and a passenger in Towery’s vehicle, Jennifer McDorman, 40, of Paragould, were taken to hospitals due to their injuries.

The weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

