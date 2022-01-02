Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Restaurant goers see tax on food

By Karesse Clemons
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Today is the first day Jonesboro residents will begin seeing an increase in their tabs.

Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Committee passed a 2% tax increase to help with the construction of a new sports complex.

Keeley Hanlon was at J Town’s Grill today with her friends and family. She didn’t notice the tax increase on her bill.

“I wouldn’t have looked for it to be honest,” she said.

Keeley sees the tax as a way to help the Jonesboro community.

“I’m helping my community I think it’s helpful because we need to bring more money into Jonesboro,” Keeley said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting
A woman was in custody Thursday evening as authorities search for a man as authorities believe...
One in custody, one on the run after vehicle taken
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
Region 8 will ring in 2022 with flooding rains and a chance of severe thunderstorms.
Stormy weather will usher in 2022

Latest News

Rains fell throughout Region 8 early on New Year's Day.
Storms bring heavy rains to region
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting
Storm damage near Perkins and Mendenhall
Storm Damage: Trees, power lines down in Memphis