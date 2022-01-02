Restaurant goers see tax on food

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Today is the first day Jonesboro residents will begin seeing an increase in their tabs.

Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Committee passed a 2% tax increase to help with the construction of a new sports complex.

Keeley Hanlon was at J Town’s Grill today with her friends and family. She didn’t notice the tax increase on her bill.

“I wouldn’t have looked for it to be honest,” she said.

Keeley sees the tax as a way to help the Jonesboro community.

“I’m helping my community I think it’s helpful because we need to bring more money into Jonesboro,” Keeley said.

