Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, winter weather moved into Region 8 Sunday with snow and sleet forecasted throughout the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.

The weather also caused road conditions along I-555 between Tyronza and Trumann to be difficult.

Getting some ice patches reported on I 555. pic.twitter.com/tULXw3OANJ — ʀʏᴀɴ ᴠᴀᴜɢʜᴀɴ (@ryanvaughan) January 2, 2022

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, ArDOT also reported online there were ice patches along Highway 49 from Brinkley to the Cross/Woodruff county line, as well as problems along I-40.

Things starting to get a little slick on I-40 overpasses in Palestine and Forrest City where sleet/snowfall rates are a little higher. No westbound traffic on the new White River bridge due to an accident. #arwx #ARTraffic pic.twitter.com/uQHEa0pzGM — Zach Holder (@ZachHolderWx) January 2, 2022

