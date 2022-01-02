Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, winter weather moved into Region 8 Sunday with snow and sleet forecasted throughout the area.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.
The weather also caused road conditions along I-555 between Tyronza and Trumann to be difficult.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, ArDOT also reported online there were ice patches along Highway 49 from Brinkley to the Cross/Woodruff county line, as well as problems along I-40.
One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:
- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).
- OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.
Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:
FACEBOOK:
facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather
facebook.com/ZachHolderWeather
facebook.com/MeteorologistAaronCastleberry
TWITTER:
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.