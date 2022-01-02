Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast

Winter weather moves into Region 8 Sunday.
Winter weather moves into Region 8 Sunday.(Susan Slowey)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After heavy rains on Friday and Saturday, winter weather moved into Region 8 Sunday with snow and sleet forecasted throughout the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area until 10 p.m. Sunday due to the weather.

The weather also caused road conditions along I-555 between Tyronza and Trumann to be difficult.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, ArDOT also reported online there were ice patches along Highway 49 from Brinkley to the Cross/Woodruff county line, as well as problems along I-40.

One of the best ways to be aware of the weather is to follow the Region 8 StormTEAM:

- Watch the latest forecasts on KAIT-TV at 4:30-7 a.m., Midday at 11 a.m., News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. on KAIT-ABC & KAIT-NBC. Newscasts are available over the air, on cable & satellite where available, on kait8.com, on the Region 8 News mobile app for smartphones and tablets (to install or update the news app search KAIT in your mobile marketplace).

- OTT watch Region 8 News from any device by downloading the Region 8 News app, the Region 8 Weather app, the Region 8 News Roku channel, or on the Region 8 News on Amazon Firestick.

Follow the Region 8 StormTEAM on social media:

FACEBOOK:

facebook.com/region8news

facebook.com/ryanvaughanweather

facebook.com/ZachHolderWeather

facebook.com/MeteorologistAaronCastleberry

TWITTER:

twitter.com/region8news

twitter.com/ryanvaughan

twitter.com/ZachHolderWx

twitter.com/WXAaronJC

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blytheville police spent New Year’s Day investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a man...
Blytheville police investigate fatal shooting
Dillard's Divas 2022
Dillard’s annual sale not happening, shoppers react
Mid-South churches going viral as COVID-19 cases rise
Mid-South churches going virtual as COVID-19 cases rise
For nearly six decades, a Jonesboro family and its ownership in KFC franchises have been...
Report: Fowler Foods sells stakes in 90 KFC restaurants in multi-million dollar deal
Rains fell throughout Region 8 early on New Year's Day.
Storms bring heavy rains to region

Latest News

Men's basketball wins to move to 10-3
Red Wolves Live (1/1/22): Men's basketball beats Georgia Southern to start 10-3
Women's basketball, rugby, NFL update
Red Wolves Live (1/1/22): Women's hoops update, rugby schedule out, A-State in the NFL update
Region 8 News at 10pm
Region 8 News at 10pm - 1/1/2022
Region 8 News at 6pm
Region 8 News at 6pm - 1/1/2022
A-State beats Georgia Southern, 74-56.
2021 Red Wolves Raw: A-State HC Mike Balado on Red Wolves' 74-56 win over Georgia Southern