Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas prisons lockdown amid record coronavirus case count

Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of...
Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and prisoners.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas prisons are being locked down for at least two weeks because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases among staff and prisoners.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections announced Friday that prisons are prohibiting visits and “limiting non-essential movement within and between facilities” until Jan. 14. After that, prison leaders say they will assess whether the lockdown should be extended.

The announcement in Arkansas comes as the state is seeing record-breaking tallies of new infections driven by the omicron variant.

On Thursday, the state reported 4,978 new cases, its highest one-day count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
Jonesboro prepared food tax
Restaurant goers see tax on food
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Winter weather moves into Region 8 Sunday.
Weather roller coaster continues with snow, sleet forecast
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

Latest News

NE Arkansas school districts reporting COVID-19 cases
Missouri House Speaker Elijah Haahr points as lawmakers consider the state budget inside the...
Missouri House Speaker Haahr, Missouri Senate president to be deposed in mask-related lawsuit
Cancer patient learns to fly
Man diagnosed with rare cancer learns to fly
To Mask or Not: Area schools announce masking policy decisions