Staying Cold This Week

Temperatures may get into the 40s this afternoon but breezy, southerly winds make it feel like the freezing mark or below all day. Sunshine will try to help counter the cold wind. Over the next few days, we stay colder. Temperatures drop even lower Thursday and Friday behind a cold front putting highs at or below freezing. A light wintry mix is still expected to start Thursday. Not everyone sees winter weather and a few slick spots may be the only disruptions. But, it only takes a little ice and a few wrecks to cause traffic issues. Some spots in southern Missouri may see low snow accumulations.

