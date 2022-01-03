Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Staying Cold This Week

January 4th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures may get into the 40s this afternoon but breezy, southerly winds make it feel like the freezing mark or below all day. Sunshine will try to help counter the cold wind. Over the next few days, we stay colder. Temperatures drop even lower Thursday and Friday behind a cold front putting highs at or below freezing. A light wintry mix is still expected to start Thursday. Not everyone sees winter weather and a few slick spots may be the only disruptions. But, it only takes a little ice and a few wrecks to cause traffic issues. Some spots in southern Missouri may see low snow accumulations.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Mississippi County man was killed and two other people were injured Saturday evening in a...
One killed, two injured in Highway 18 crash
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Jonesboro’s two hospitals rang in the new year by welcoming two new babies: Kenzely Grace Nance...
Jonesboro hospitals welcome first babies of 2022
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis
Escaped Mississippi inmate caught in West Memphis

Latest News

Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Zach's Tuesday morning forecast
Arkansas Division of Workforce Services offers disaster unemployment assistance
The new interior of Magic Touch filled with state of the art washers and dryers along with...
Magic Touch reopens in Jonesboro after being destroyed in tornado
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/3)
Zach's Monday Morning Forecast (1/3)